Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect
Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland
GMT + 2 hours):
BRE BANK
The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank,
reports a 20 percent rise in first-half earnings, a touch better
than expected, as it is mostly spared the troubles with loans of
ailing construction companies.
KGHM
The Polish state-controlled copper miner plans to raise
retirement premiums by 1 percentage point to 6 percent, which
should cost 17.6 million zlotys this year, Parkiet quotes Chief
Executive Herbert Wirth as saying.
ENERGY MARKET
The head of Poland's energy watchdog URE, Marek Woszczyk,
targets energy market liberalisation and intelligent power grids
as his main goals, he tells Puls Biznesu.
