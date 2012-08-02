BUCHAREST Aug 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

CBANK MEETING

Romania's central bank holds rate-setting meeting. Inflation report also due to be approved.

* Romania's central bank will likely keep interest rates on hold, as a political storm rages on after the new ruling leftists suspended the president in July, sending the leu plunging against the euro.

PPI

The National Statistics Board will release producer prices data for June at 0700 GMT.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Romania's Constitutional Court will meet on Thursday to decide whether a Sunday referendum to impeach the country's president was valid.

ROMANIA FX RESERVES EDGE DOWN IN JULY

The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 819 million euros ($1.01 billion) on the month to 32.14 billion euros at the end of July, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

The yield on Polish 5-year debt dropped to an all-time low at an auction on Wednesday thanks to strong demand from foreign investors chasing yield, while better than expected manufacturing data in emerging European buoyed currencies.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA FIRST-HALF NET PROFIT RISES 47 PCT

Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 179.6 million lei ($48.26 million) for the first half on Wednesday, up 47 percent from the same period of 2011.

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------