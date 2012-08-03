Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
FISCAL CUTS
Poland will continue to tighten its fiscal policy if it does not harm the state economy but the finance ministry may lower 2013 growth forecast from the current 2.9 percent due to a worsening external situation, the finance ministry's chief economist said.
PEKAO
Poland's No. 2 lender reports a 1 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Friday as growing troubles of local builders forced it to take fresh provisions for soured loans.
Pekao, a unit of Italy's UniCredit, earned 704 million zlotys compared to 665 million predicted by analysts polled by Reuters.
*****
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.