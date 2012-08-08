The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ITALY ECONOMY

Italy's Economy Ministry is preparing a new set of forecasts for September release showing Italy's economy will shrink 2.1 percent in 2012, compared to a previous government estimate of a contraction of 1.2 percent, reports Corriere della Sera. Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio will worsen slightly from a current 2012 estimate of 1.7 percent, the paper said.

UNIPOL-Fondiaria SAI

The auction of unsold shares for the Fondiaria SAI and Unipol capital increases will start on August 27, said Il Sole-24 Ore, citing a meeting of the banks in the underwriting consortium. The two capital increases for a combined 2.2 billion euros ended earlier this month, leaving some 660 million euros in unsold shares in the market.

ILVA STEEL PLANT

An Italian court ruled on Tuesday that Europe's largest steel plant, ILVA, could upgrade its production line to meet regulatory standards, and the chairman of the plant said it could keep running while the improvements are made.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher said on Tuesday it called an extraordinary shareholders meeting on October 16, as a 427 million-euro ($530 million) loss in the first half forces it to inform shareholders how it will return to profit.

