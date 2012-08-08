ISTANBUL Aug 8 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.7860 against the
dollar at 0555 GMT, little changed from 1.7861 late on Tuesday.
The country's sovereign two-year benchmark bond yield
closed at 7.71 percent on Tuesday from a
previous close of 7.53 percent.
The main share index fell 0.97 percent to 64,938.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended gains, reaching a three-month high, as
investors continued to bet that policymakers will soon take
decisive action to address the euro zone fiscal crisis and
declining global growth.
European stocks were likely to be more guarded, with U.S.
stock futures signalling a softer Wall Street start.
Oil and copper eased from highs, while the euro stabilised
and safe-haven government bonds suffered from weakening demand.
ERDEMIR
Turkey's biggest steelmaker posted a 72 percent drop in net
profit to 81.7 million lira in the second quarter, below a
Reuters poll forecast of 106 million lira.
Sales rose to 2.35 billion lira from a previous 2.19 billion
lira, it also said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
The Statistics Institute is due to announce industrial
output for June at 0700 GMT.
INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
The Central Bank will announce the results from its
twice-monthly survey of business leaders and economists,
including their expectations for inflation, gross domestic
product and interest rates.
CASH BALANCE
The Treasury announces its cash balance for July at 1430
GMT.
TEKNOSA
The electronics retailer targets store openings in nearby
countries in the next two years, Sabah newspaper reported.
PETKIM
The Azeri-owned chemical manufacturer targets investments of
$17 billion by 2018, said Dunya newspaper.
