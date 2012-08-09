Spain's Santander rescues Banco Popular from collapse
MADRID/FRANKFURT Spain's biggest bank Santander is to buy struggling rival Banco Popular for a nominal one euro after European authorities determined the lender was on the verge of insolvency.
Here are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's statistics office releases second-quarter wage growth data at 1200 GMT.
TVN
The broadcaster turns to a larger-than-expected net loss of 231 million zlotys in the second quarter after booking an impairment charge on the sale of its Internet arm.
MOODY'S
The surge in demand for Poland's sovereign debt among foreign investors has reduced the country's borrowing costs, which is a boost to its credit rating, Moody's rating agency says.
LOT
Poland could help its flag carrier by having the state agency ARP buy some of its assets, writes Puls Biznesu.
PGE, PEP
Poland's top utility PGE is among several groups interested in buying wind and biomass energy producer PEP, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
HAWE
The telecom group is seeking funding for the purchase of the telecoms infrastructure arm of Poland's state rail company PKP, writes Rzeczpospolita.
*****
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
NEW DELHI The cabinet approved a plan on Wednesday to publicly list state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to fund its ambitious renewable energy development programmes.