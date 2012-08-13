The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ITALY BONDS

Treasury sells 8.0 billion euros of 12-month BOTs (short-term bills 364 days) on Monday

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The president of the MPS banking foundation, which owns around 36 percent of Italy's No.3 bank, said in an interview in Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore the foundation had 2.8 percent of Monte Paschi available for sale. But Gabriello Mancini said it was not the time to sell the stake. Mancini said he was mulling a change of governance for the foundation.

Italian businesses will run into serious credit trouble if the spread between Italian and German bonds is not tamed by the end of the year, the Chief Executive of Italy's No.3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Saturday.

LOTTOMATICA >LTO.MI>

The gaming company is eying expansion opportunities in China and growth in the U.S., Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in its Letter to Investors page.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA SAI

Fondiaria's stakes in Mediobanca and RCS Mediagroup are available for sale, Claudio Levorato, the head of Unipol shareholder Manutencoop, said in an interview in Sunday's Corriere della Sera, as insurer Unipol gears up to take over its troubled Fondiaria peer. Levorato said the new insurance group that will be created was a strategic investment for the cooperative shareholders.

RATING AGENCIES

The chairman of Banca Popolare di Vicenza Gianni Zonin said in an interview in Saturday's Corriere della Sera he would appeal a downgrade of the bank to junk status by S&P, adding if the agency did not repeat its analysis he was ready to take legal action.

PRELIOS

The loss-making real estate group is mulling new write downs that would lead it with a loss of 120 million euros in the first half, La Repubblica said on Saturday without citing sources. It said creditor banks had asked the company to prepare for a cash call of 100-150 million euros.

Advisor Lazard has asked for binding bids from parties interested in the company to be tabled by August 25, the paper said, adding however mid-September was more realistic.

