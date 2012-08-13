Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
KGHM
A new mining tax has hit net profits at KGHM,
Europe's seond-biggest copper producer, with second-quarter
results down 35 percent on the same period last year.
CENTRAL BANK
The central bank's management board member Andrzej Raczko
tells Gazeta Wyborcza that possible rapid withdrawls of funds
from locl banks by their foreign parents could hurt Poland's
economic growth, although overall he expects the predicted
slowdown "relatively light."
POLIMEX
The new head of the troubled builder, Robert Oppenheim,
wants to cut costs and speed up restructuring to keep the
company afloat, he tells Parkiet.
The company fired its Chief Executive Konrad Jaskola on
Friday as the group continues talks with banks to restructure
its debilitating debt pile of 2.5 billion zlotys.
TPSA
Chief executive Maciej Witucki, tells Rzeczpospolita
Poland's top telcoms group expects the second half of 2012 to be
just as difficult as the first one, flagging further cost cuts
and focus on client base growth.
PEP
Jan Kulczyk, Poland's richest man, offers 671 million zlotys
($202.43 million) for green energy firm PEP, which put itself up
for sale earlier this year.
