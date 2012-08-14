Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKO BP

The lender will buy Poland's smallest pension fund OFE Polsat for aabout 60 million zlotys, writes Rzeczpospolita.

BANK HANDLOWY

The Polish unit of Citigroup reports a 51 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, beating expectations, thanks to higher income from interest bearing products.

