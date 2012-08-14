Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKO BP
The lender will buy Poland's smallest pension fund OFE
Polsat for aabout 60 million zlotys, writes Rzeczpospolita.
BANK HANDLOWY
The Polish unit of Citigroup reports a 51 percent rise
in second-quarter earnings, beating expectations, thanks to
higher income from interest bearing products.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.3147 Polish zlotys)