The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN DEBT

Foreign investors have cut their holdings of Italian government bonds and bills in April by more than a quarter since June last year, reducing their exposure to the lowest level since early 2005, central bank data showed on Monday.

FIAT

The Italian carmaker lost its latest bid to overturn a court order to hire 145 workers from the Fiom union after an Italian court rejected a request to suspend a previous court order forcing it to hire the workers at its Pomigliano plant. A final ruling is expected October 9.

* SNAM

The French regulator CRE has placed a series of conditions on requests by Snam and partner Fluxys for its project to build a north-south corridor for gas gtransport in Europe that makes the project impractical, La Repubblica said. France wants to favour its own companies, the paper said. * PIRELLI, CAMFIN, PRELIOS

Camfin, the leading shareholder of Pirelli, is considering issuing a convertible bond worth 150-200 million euros, convertible into Pirelli shares, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Part of the resources will be used to recapitalise real estate company Prelios which needs 100-150 million euros of fresh capital, it said. * MEDIASET

Il Sole 24 Ore reported market rumours that foreign investors, especially Arab investors, are buying Mediaset shares and could become its second-biggest shareholder.

* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The company said on Friday the scheme of arrangement proposed with regard to the restructuring of its debt was approved by over 97 percent of scheme creditors. The group will now apply to UK's High Court of Justice for an order sanctioning the scheme, the hearing of which will be on Aug. 16.

* IREN

The holding company that controls the regional utility has restructured its debt with Intesa Sanpaolo, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................