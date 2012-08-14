* UBS reportedly told clients to move money to Singapore
* UBS hits back at German politician's comment
* German state NRW bought Swiss bank data last week
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Aug 14 UBS UBSN.VX denied it is
helping wealthy Germans dodge taxes by telling them to move
funds to Singapore and other money centres ahead of a Swiss tax
deal due to come into force in January.
"We do not help clients to evade taxes and we clearly don't
support clients in circumventing bilateral tax agreements,
including the one with Germany," UBS private bank boss Juerg
Zeltner told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
He was responding to a media report last week which said
UBS, Europe's fifth-largest bank by market value, had advised
German clients to move funds to Singapore to avoid detection by
authorities ahead of the planned withholding tax.
Privacy is crucial to Switzerland's $2 trillion offshore
wealth management industry and the country has also clinched
withholding tax deals with Great Britain and Austria as an
alternative to an automatic exchange of information about banks'
clients.
Zeltner outlined measures the Swiss bank has implemented to
prevent tax evasion following a lengthy U.S. civil and criminal
battle where it eventually pleaded guilty in 2009 to aiding
wealthy Americans dodge taxes using hidden Swiss accounts.
He said the Swiss bank took initial action as early as
autumn 2010 to ensure that the bank doesn't help clients
circumvent tax rules.
Other measure include stiffening guidelines for its private
bankers on acquiring European clients while withholding tax
deals with Britain and Germany were being hammered out and
reminding bankers they "are on their own" legally if they do not
adhere to UBS rules, Zeltner said.
His comments are an attempt to defuse tensions stoked after
fiery words from Germany's centre-left opposition leader Sigmar
Gabriel on Sunday, comparing Swiss banks to organised crime
syndicates in how they are accused of helping Germans avoid tax
authorities.
Zeltner said the number of German UBS clients that have
money in Singapore had declined since 2009, both in absolute
numbers as well as overall funds managed.
"Singapore does not represent a loophole," Zeltner said.
Last week, North-Rhine Westphalia said it had bought new
bank data on alleged German tax evaders with hidden Swiss
accounts, raising the temperature of discussions between the
neighbouring countries who have agreed, but not ratified, the
tax deal meant to sweep these accounts clean.
Zeltner said German authorities have not told UBS what data
they hold. As a result, UBS is unable to rule out the
possibility it may be targeted by authorities as rivals Credit
Suisse CSGN.VX and Julius Baer BAER.VX have been.
"Tax matters are the client's responsibility, but they must
confirm to us they are compliant," Zeltner said, illustrating
UBS remains vulnerable to tax crackdowns.
Both Credit Suisse and Julius Baer settled their German
probes by paying fines.
Gabriel's Social Democrat party is seeking to sink the tax
pact, under which Switzerland would impose a retroactive
withholding tax on capital in Swiss bank accounts held by
Germans and would tax future interest income from those
accounts. But the account holders would remain anonymous and
face no further action.
NRW said the data it bought showed money may be flowing into
structures set up with the express purpose of avoiding the
withholding tax. Gabriel's comments as well as NRW's data
purchase have cast doubt on whether the withholding tax will be
finalised, although German Chancellor Angela Merkel backed it
again yesterday despite the opposition.
