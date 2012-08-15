(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By George Hay

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UBS UBS.VX is no stranger to run-ins with the taxman. Revelations that the Swiss bank had helped clients dodge U.S. taxes left it with a fine of $780 million in early 2009. A looming political storm on similar issues in Germany is shaping up to be the latest headache.

UBS’s new antagonist is the government of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state. It has reportedly paid millions of euros for stolen data from Swiss banks, and the allegation is that UBS is helping clients move their funds from Switzerland to Asian low-tax destinations like Singapore. UBS denies the charges.

That’s just as well. As of January next year, Germans with Swiss bank accounts will have to pay a charge of between 21 and 41 percent of their total holdings to maintain their cloak of anonymity, as well as an ongoing yearly withholding tax. Any suggestion that UBS is helping clients jump ship before the deadline runs counter to its own formal guidelines, and would be poorly received by German and Swiss regulators.

Yet the issue doesn’t seem likely to go away, because two powerful motives fuel the German politicians’ ire. The first is the fact that they have a point. The dubious, but legal practice of spending public money on stolen data is offset by the chance of recovering a greater sum of back taxes, as the German authorities found when they uncovered the identities of Liechtenstein tax-evaders in 2007. At a time when public finances are stretched, both the German-Swiss deal and a similar one struck by the UK are open to a practical objection. Even if they do raise money for the treasury, more could have ultimately been raised by pushing harder for an end to bank secrecy.

There’s also a political dimension. North Rhine-Westphalia is held by the Social Democrats, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s political adversaries. By foregrounding the shortcomings of the German-Swiss tax deal, the SPD may be able to block the reform when it is taken up by the Bundesrat, Germany’s upper house, in November.

That would undermine Merkel’s credibility. For UBS and other Swiss banks, it would also reopen the debate about bank secrecy. Even if UBS has not done anything wrong this time, it may still lose out.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has obtained a compact disc containing the Swiss bank account details of German citizens suspected of tax evasion with the assistance of UBS, FT Deutschland reported on Aug. 9.

- UBS said that it did not offer tax advice nor offer any assistance to clients conducting activities intended to circumvent their tax obligations. It also said it would not conduct any asset transfers that would undermine the agreement regarding the one-off payment to be made under a new tax agreement between Switzerland and Germany.

- UBS also said it had not seen an increase in requires for asset transfers to other countries since the Swiss/German tax agreement was announced.

- UBS said it was unable to provide further information as it had not yet been informed by the German authorities whether the CDs actually contained UBS data, or what type of data it was.

- North Rhine-Westphalia did not publicly confirm in the FT Deutschland article that they had bought the data.

- FT Deutschland story: link.reuters.com/zer99s

- Reuters: INTERVIEW-UBS denies helping Germans evade taxes [ID:nL6E8JE6YD] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HAY/]

(Editing by Pierre Briançon and David Evans)

((george.hay@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS UBS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.