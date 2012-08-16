* Cuts full-year sales, profit targets

By Georgina Prodhan

VIENNA, Aug 16 Telekom Austria warned on full-year results on Thursday as price competition intensified in a tough economic environment, sending its shares down more than 6 percent to well below what Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has agreed to pay for a major stake.

The telecom operator said it could not maintain its forecast for roughly flat sales and core profit amid price wars in its most important markets and a regulatory regime that restricts fees it can charge other operators and roaming customers.

"Due to these negative effects, the outlook had to be revised," said Chief Financial Officer Hans Tschuden.

However Telekom Austria stuck to its dividend target of 0.38 euros per share - unlike Dutch KPN (KPN.AS), Slim's other big European bet, which slashed its dividend last month after a weak performance in its domestic market. [ID:nL6E8IO1X8]

South American telecoms group America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N), which is controlled and led by Slim, bought 28 percent of KPN and agreed to buy 21 percent of Telekom Austria in June to establish a beachhead in Europe amid depressed valuations.

Both operators are struggling in their domestic markets, and have seen their share price drop further since Slim - known as a shrewd, long-term investor with an eye for a company in trouble - agreed to pay a total of about $4 billion for the two stakes.

Telekom Austria shares fell more than 6 percent on Thursday and by 1008 GMT were down 5.1 percent at 6.98 euros, well below the 9.50 euros per share that Slim agreed to pay investors Ronny Pecik and Naguib Sawiris in June.

KPN was up 0.8 percent at 6.62 euros, below the 8 euros per share that Slim offered shareholders in June - although he bought most of his stake in the open market more cheaply.

Austria's Economy Ministry could yet block Slim's Telekom Austria stake acquisition, under rules that restrict non-European ownership of strategic companies.

But Telekom Austria Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter expressed confidence that the deal would go through.

"It looks like positive signals from the political side," he told journalists on the sidelines of a news conference.

UNLIMITED OFFERS

Austria, a country of 8.3 million, has four telecoms operators who compete fiercely for customers who can afford to be extremely price-conscious.

Hutchison 3G 0013.HK, the smallest of the four, is trying to buy second-smallest Orange FTE.PA, but European regulators are carrying out an in-depth investigation of the deal and Hutchison said on Wednesday progress was slow. [ID:nL6E8JFB1T]

Telekom Austria's second-quarter Austrian revenues fell 8.4 percent, contributing to an overall drop in quarterly revenues of 4.2 percent to 1.06 billion euros ($1.30 billion) - which still beat analysts' forecasts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

(EBITDA) also fell 4.2 percent to 365 million euros, beating a weighted average forecast of 346 million euros given by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

"Our greatest concern is the deterioration within the Austrian mobile business," said analyst Andrew Hogley of Espirito Santo, which rates Telekom Austria a "sell".

"Competition has intensified over recent months following the launch of unlimited offers by Orange at a low price point and we struggle to see how Telekom Austria will be able to respond without cannibalising its existing revenue base."

Telekom Austria said it now expected full-year EBITDA to fall to 1.4 to 1.45 billion euros from 1.53 billion euros in 2011, versus a forecast in May of 1.5 billion euros.

Revenues are now expected to fall to 4.2 billion euros from 4.45 billion in 2011, against a previous expectation of 4.4 billion euros.

The company also trimmed its forecasts for capital expenditure and operating free cash flow.

($1 = 0.8142 euros)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields and Sophie Walker

