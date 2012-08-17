Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland releases wage growth data for July at 1200 GMT.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect wages to have risen 3.9
percent year-on-year last month.
PHN
Poland plans to come back to the stalled initial public
offering of its real estate company PHN and list it in Warsaw in
autumn, but will not float it at all cost, daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna quoted Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski as saying.
NUCLEAR POWER
Poland's top utility PGE, its rivals Tauron
and Enea, as well as copper miner KGHM
are in talks over cooperation in the construction of
Poland's first nuclear plant, daily Parkiet quoted the country's
treasury minister as saying.
