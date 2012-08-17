The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for ECB
President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy on Thursday
and pressed her European partners to move swiftly towards a
closer integration of fiscal policies, saying time was running
short.
* European leaders must prepare for the looming break up of
the euro zone, Finland's foreign minister, Erkki Tuomioja, said
in the Daily Telegraph on Friday.
* UNICREDIT
The purchase of sovereign bonds by the European Central Bank
will be enough in the short term to help tighten spreads in the
euro zone, the Chief Executive of Italy's biggest bank UniCredit
said on Friday.
* ENEL
Spain's Endesa, controlled by Enel, said on
Thursday it wants to push ahead with its Latin American unit
Enersis' controversial planned capital increase of up
to $8.02 billion, but only if it garners a wide consensus.
MEDIASET
Shares in Italy's No.1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset SpA
rose sharply on Thursday as traders cited speculation of
interest from Arab investors and short-covering on the stock as
possible reasons.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA
UniCredit will not remain as a Fondiaria shareholder in the
mid term, the bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in an interview
with La Repubblica on Friday. Ghizzoni said he did not expect
any storm to break over Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel regarding
his dealings with former Fondiaria main shareholder Salvatore
Ligresti.
* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The foundation that is the bank's main shareholder cannot
have all its assets invested in a single asset and over time
will have to reduce its stake in the bank further, the bak's
Chairman Alessandro Profumo said on a local TV as reported by Il
Sole 24 Ore.
* CAMFIN, PIRELLI, PRELIOS
The Malacalza family is convinced of its position that
Camfin, that owns 25 percent of Pirelli, should be recapitalised
through a cash call and not a convertible bond, Il Sole 24 Ore
said. Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit have written to Camfin
management saying they are ready to help on any bond issuance.
