LONDON Aug 17 China's imports of South African
thermal coal rose to 2.1 million tonnes in July, nearly 35
percent of total shipments of 6.3 million tonnes, exporters
said.
Despite widespread defaults by Chinese trading firms and
end-users, China's coal imports have remained strong during the
past several months.
"It was a big import month for China," one exporter said.
India, which has been the biggest importing country of South
African coal for several years, took 1.7 million tonnes in July,
little changed from 1.6 million in the previous month.
Asia including India accounted for 5 million tonnes of
exports.
The Atlantic had for decades until 2006 been the largest,
key market for South African producers but its share has been
shrinking annually as cheaper coal from Colombia and the United
States has displaced South African exports into Asia.
The Atlantic market's share rose to 1.3 million tonnes from
830,000 tonnes in June.
