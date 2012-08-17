LONDON Aug 17 China's imports of South African thermal coal rose to 2.1 million tonnes in July, nearly 35 percent of total shipments of 6.3 million tonnes, exporters said.

Despite widespread defaults by Chinese trading firms and end-users, China's coal imports have remained strong during the past several months.

"It was a big import month for China," one exporter said.

India, which has been the biggest importing country of South African coal for several years, took 1.7 million tonnes in July, little changed from 1.6 million in the previous month.

Asia including India accounted for 5 million tonnes of exports.

The Atlantic had for decades until 2006 been the largest, key market for South African producers but its share has been shrinking annually as cheaper coal from Colombia and the United States has displaced South African exports into Asia.

The Atlantic market's share rose to 1.3 million tonnes from 830,000 tonnes in June. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Keiron Henderson)