The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* TELECOM ITALIA
JP Morgan downgrades Telecom Italia savings shares to
neutral from overweight.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday the end of
the economic crisis in his country was in sight and that the
euro zone must not let the single currency become a source of
friction between the north and south in the bloc.
EDISON
EDF is preparing to restructure the debts of Edison, with
the first step to be taken after Edison's delisting in September
by reimbursing a 1.2 billion euro credit line given to
Transalpina di Energia in 2005, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Sunday.
IMPREGILO
A judge will examine Gavio's request to block Salini from
gaining control of the builder because of alleged irregularities
on Aug 29, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
TELECOM ITALIA
A Brazilian administrative judge has rules against the
company in a case involving alleged tax arrears for 550 million
euros owed by Telecom's Brazilian unit Tim Celular, Il
Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. Telecom is
appealing against the ruling.
CAMFIN, PIRELLI
The Malacalza family who is pressing for a capital increase
at Camfin has requested the opinion of independent experts, La
Stampa said on Saturday, ahead of Camfin's board meeting on
Aug.29.
MID AND SMALL CAPS
KME GROUP
The chairman of KME Group, Salvatore Orlando, has died, the
company said on Saturday.
