Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland releases industrial output and PPI data for July.
Analysts expect industrial production to have grown by 4.05
percent and producer prices by 3.9 percent last month.
KHW BONDS
Coal miner Katowicki Holding Weglowy will issue 1.025
billion zlotys in five-year bonds, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote.
The company plans to spend cash raised from the issue on
investments and overdue liabilities.
PKN AND LOT
Oil refiner PKN Orlen could buy a stake in airline
fuel provider Petrolot from the Polish carrier LOT,
daily Puls Biznesu wrote. PKN already has a 49-percent stake in
the company, while LOT - the other 51 percent.
Puls Biznesu wrote that the transaction could be worth 50
million zlotys. The companies' spokespeople declined to comment
on the news, the daily also wrote.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX