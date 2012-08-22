The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Peripheral euro zone government bond yields fell on Tuesday and were expected to drift lower in coming days on expectations the European Central Bank will buy struggling countries' debt to curb their borrowing costs. * ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Generali plans to put its U.S. life reinsurance business up for sale and has hired Citigroup to advise, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. Generali USA Life Reinsurance unit could be worth as much as $1 billion, the FT said. Generali declined to comment.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

Core shareholders are mulling the idea of a capital increase of at least 400 million euros, MF said without citing sources. It said the management was considering a 1 for 10 reverse stock split.

