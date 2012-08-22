(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By George Hay
LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Is the summer silly
season getting to Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) shareholders? A
bank in line for a government bailout should see its shares
tank. Yet in the last week, those of Italy’s third-largest
lender have risen over 30 percent.
The answer may lie partly in the terms of MPS’s government
bailout. After months of prevarication, the Sienese bank
confirmed at the end of June that it would comply with European
capital reforms by raising another 2 billion euros of so-called
“Tremonti Bonds” from the government. This type of hybrid
capital, named after Italy’s former finance minister, currently
counts as core Tier 1 equity. MPS hasn’t said how big the coupon
will be, but it is likely to exceed the 8.5 percent rate it paid
on previous instances of Tremonti bonds.
Italy could have acted tough, and been uncompromising over
what happens if MPS makes a loss, as looks likely. The fine
print of the bailout states that in such a scenario the bank has
to pay the coupon in shares. Assume the foregone coupon to be 10
percent, and with the bank’s shares at their current 0.24 euros
share price, that would hand the government well over 20 percent
of the troubled lender.
Instead, the actual terms are much kinder to the existing
shareholders. According to a law passed in June, the government
would have to buy the shares at book value – currently about
0.8 euros. Imagine MPS makes two years of losses, which is not
impossible given that it has 2.2 billion euros of goodwill to
write off from its duff 2007 acquisition of Antonveneta. Instead
of 780 million pounds of coupons to the state, buying at book
value means MPS would surrender only around 8 percent of its
equity – currently worth around 216 million euros. Existing
shareholders get protected while taxpayers pick up much of the
bill.
The reason, as per usual in Italy, is politics. Further
diluting the cash-strapped Sienese foundation that owns 36
percent of the bank would have caused a political stink in
Tuscany – especially given that the main reason for the state
rescue was the sinking value of the bank’s 25 billion euros
portfolio of ropey Italian sovereign debt. That’s why the fall
guys are the taxpayers, not the politically-protected
shareholders.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Shares in Monte dei Paschi rose 7.2 percent to 0.24 euros
on Aug. 21. They have now risen 36 percent since Aug. 14.
- MPS business plan, June 27: r.reuters.com/sys22t
- Italian government statement on MPS, June 26: r.reuters.com/tys22t
- ECB statement on MPS bailout, Aug. 3: r.reuters.com/tys22t
- Reuters: Shares of Italian bank MPS extend rally, govt
seen taking stake [ID:nL6E8JLA3K]
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [HAY/]
(Editing by Pierre Briançon and Sarah Bailey)
((george.hay@thomsonreuters.com))
