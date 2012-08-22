(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By George Hay

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Is the summer silly season getting to Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) shareholders? A bank in line for a government bailout should see its shares tank. Yet in the last week, those of Italy’s third-largest lender have risen over 30 percent.

The answer may lie partly in the terms of MPS’s government bailout. After months of prevarication, the Sienese bank confirmed at the end of June that it would comply with European capital reforms by raising another 2 billion euros of so-called “Tremonti Bonds” from the government. This type of hybrid capital, named after Italy’s former finance minister, currently counts as core Tier 1 equity. MPS hasn’t said how big the coupon will be, but it is likely to exceed the 8.5 percent rate it paid on previous instances of Tremonti bonds.

Italy could have acted tough, and been uncompromising over what happens if MPS makes a loss, as looks likely. The fine print of the bailout states that in such a scenario the bank has to pay the coupon in shares. Assume the foregone coupon to be 10 percent, and with the bank’s shares at their current 0.24 euros share price, that would hand the government well over 20 percent of the troubled lender.

Instead, the actual terms are much kinder to the existing shareholders. According to a law passed in June, the government would have to buy the shares at book value – currently about 0.8 euros. Imagine MPS makes two years of losses, which is not impossible given that it has 2.2 billion euros of goodwill to write off from its duff 2007 acquisition of Antonveneta. Instead of 780 million pounds of coupons to the state, buying at book value means MPS would surrender only around 8 percent of its equity – currently worth around 216 million euros. Existing shareholders get protected while taxpayers pick up much of the bill.

The reason, as per usual in Italy, is politics. Further diluting the cash-strapped Sienese foundation that owns 36 percent of the bank would have caused a political stink in Tuscany – especially given that the main reason for the state rescue was the sinking value of the bank’s 25 billion euros portfolio of ropey Italian sovereign debt. That’s why the fall guys are the taxpayers, not the politically-protected shareholders.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares in Monte dei Paschi rose 7.2 percent to 0.24 euros on Aug. 21. They have now risen 36 percent since Aug. 14.

- MPS business plan, June 27: r.reuters.com/sys22t

- Italian government statement on MPS, June 26: r.reuters.com/tys22t

- ECB statement on MPS bailout, Aug. 3: r.reuters.com/tys22t

- Reuters: Shares of Italian bank MPS extend rally, govt seen taking stake [ID:nL6E8JLA3K]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HAY/]

(Editing by Pierre Briançon and Sarah Bailey)

((george.hay@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS MPS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.