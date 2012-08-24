(For more Reuters Dealtalks, please double click on [DEALTALK])
* New CEO Greco expected to put a number of assets on the
block
* Co estimated to need about 5.5 bln eur to shore up capital
* Bidders may fight shy of Generali's price expectations
* Co has hired banks to advise on sale of Generali US and
BSI
By Sophie Sassard and Stephen Jewkes
LONDON/MILAN, Aug 24 Pressing capital needs will
force Italy's Generali SpA (GASI.MI) to accelerate asset sales,
at a time when regulatory constraints have drained the financial
sector of willing buyers and the dealmaking market generally
remains depressed.
The insurer might, in other words, have to scale back its
most optimistic price hopes if it wants to get disposals away.
Analysts and bankers estimate Italy's largest insurer may
need to raise about 5.5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to shore up
its capital reserves and meet new insurance rules prescribed by
regulations known as "Solvency II".
But potential bidders may fight shy of matching Generali's
price expectations for its most valuable non-core assets,
according to bankers advising some of them, underscoring the
challenges facing new Chief Executive Mario Greco.
Greco, hired in June from Zurich Financial Services
ZURN.VX, is expected to put a number of assets on the block in
a bid to restore value after predecessor Giovanni Perissinotti
was pushed out in a revolt led by key shareholder Mediobanca
(MDBI.MI). [ID:nL5E8H24EH]
Generali recently hired Citigroup (C.N) to sell Generali's
U.S. Life Reinsurance business (Generali US) as well as JP
Morgan (JPM.N) and Mediobanca for its non-core private bank BSI.
It is hoping to fetch between $800 million and $1 billion
from Generali US and about 2 billion euros from BSI.
Yet despite BSI's high quality, possible bidders - including
HSBC, Mitsui Sumitomo, Mizuho, Wells Fargo, Credit Suisse and
UBS - would be reluctant to table up to 2 billion euros, bankers
said. "They (Generali) are a bit cheeky, 2 billion euros is way
too high", said a banker advising one potential bidder.
Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.VX is seen by bankers
as an unlikely contender after it had to tap shareholders to
fund a $882 million deal for Bank of America's (BAC.N) non-US
private banking activities for earlier this month.
Generali, which is based in the northeastern city of
Trieste, could face the same situation with smaller unit
Generali US.
"The figures look very optimistic." said Societe Generale's
analyst Rotger Franz. "You're more looking at $350m to $700m".
Bankers pitching possible buyers agreed $600m to $700m was
more realistic for Generali US, despite the portfolios' quality.
Players including Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), Zurich Insurance,
Swiss Re SRENH.VX, Scor (SCOR.PA), Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE), US
rival RGA (RGA.N) and a bunch of Bermuda-incorporated reinsurers
such as Everest Re (RE.N) have been sniffing around Generali US
for a while, bankers said.
Hannover Re declined to comment on Generali US but said it
was interested in expanding its life and health reinsurance
business and was always keeping an eye on the M&A market.
Munich Re, Zurich Financial and Swiss Re declined to
comment. Scor, RGA, and Everest were not available for comment.
PPF BUYOUT
Generali also needs to prepare for the possible acquisition
in 2014 of a 49 percent stake in east European joint venture
PPF, which could cost at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion).
Pressure to raise capital could intensify if a further
credit downgrade triggered an early exercise of a put option
requiring Generali to buy the stake, said Morgan Stanley in a
July research note. Generali didn't confirm this scenario.
Moody's cut Generali to Baa1 in July and might downgrade it
further if the macro economic situation deteriorates. S&P said
in June it may downgrade Generali because the sudden replacement
of its CEO had created uncertainty at a time when strategic
challenges demand quick action. [ID:nL5E8H7991]
Meanwhile, Greco will need to expand Generali's positions in
high-growth emerging markets, such as Latin America, the Middle
East and Eastern Asia, bankers and analysts said.
This will not happen without enough funding in place.
Generali could sell other non-core assets in Ireland,
Austria and Switzerland, or smaller sub-scale entities, to raise
extra funds, said Societe Generale's Franz, although few
European players would consider undertaking larger M&A deals
while the Solvency II regulations remain uncertain.
[ID:nL6E8ID9W7]
The insurer could also offload its 1 percent stake in
Russian bank VTB (VTBR.MM), worth about $180m.
A stock exchange listing of its 51 percent stake in the PPF
joint venture is also possible, but would require a significant
improvement of the IPO market, bankers and analysts said.
A rights issue to fund the buyout of the minority
shareholder would be a last resort for Generali, since it has
repeatedly ruled out this option. But it could become necessary
if adverse market conditions continue and proceeds from
disposals fall short of its expectations, they said.
Generali would rather first seek help from foreign investors
in Asian or Middle Eastern countries, a banker said.
Clearly there are no easy options but if any executive is
well placed to guide Generali through the impasse it could be
Greco, who became popular among investors after he successfully
grew Allianz (ALVG.DE)-controlled RAS in Italy.
Greco is set to announce a strategic plan in November,
though real decisions would likely not be taken until 2013, said
a banker familiar with Greco's thinking. "Many things could be
done and he is a capable man. That's why I am pretty confident
on Generali's future."
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
