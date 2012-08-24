(For more Reuters Dealtalks, please double click on [DEALTALK])

* New CEO Greco expected to put a number of assets on the block

* Co estimated to need about 5.5 bln eur to shore up capital

* Bidders may fight shy of Generali's price expectations

* Co has hired banks to advise on sale of Generali US and BSI

By Sophie Sassard and Stephen Jewkes

LONDON/MILAN, Aug 24 Pressing capital needs will force Italy's Generali SpA (GASI.MI) to accelerate asset sales, at a time when regulatory constraints have drained the financial sector of willing buyers and the dealmaking market generally remains depressed.

The insurer might, in other words, have to scale back its most optimistic price hopes if it wants to get disposals away.

Analysts and bankers estimate Italy's largest insurer may need to raise about 5.5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to shore up its capital reserves and meet new insurance rules prescribed by regulations known as "Solvency II".

But potential bidders may fight shy of matching Generali's price expectations for its most valuable non-core assets, according to bankers advising some of them, underscoring the challenges facing new Chief Executive Mario Greco.

Greco, hired in June from Zurich Financial Services ZURN.VX, is expected to put a number of assets on the block in a bid to restore value after predecessor Giovanni Perissinotti was pushed out in a revolt led by key shareholder Mediobanca (MDBI.MI). [ID:nL5E8H24EH]

Generali recently hired Citigroup (C.N) to sell Generali's U.S. Life Reinsurance business (Generali US) as well as JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Mediobanca for its non-core private bank BSI.

It is hoping to fetch between $800 million and $1 billion from Generali US and about 2 billion euros from BSI.

Yet despite BSI's high quality, possible bidders - including HSBC, Mitsui Sumitomo, Mizuho, Wells Fargo, Credit Suisse and UBS - would be reluctant to table up to 2 billion euros, bankers said. "They (Generali) are a bit cheeky, 2 billion euros is way too high", said a banker advising one potential bidder.

Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.VX is seen by bankers as an unlikely contender after it had to tap shareholders to fund a $882 million deal for Bank of America's (BAC.N) non-US private banking activities for earlier this month.

Generali, which is based in the northeastern city of Trieste, could face the same situation with smaller unit Generali US.

"The figures look very optimistic." said Societe Generale's analyst Rotger Franz. "You're more looking at $350m to $700m".

Bankers pitching possible buyers agreed $600m to $700m was more realistic for Generali US, despite the portfolios' quality.

Players including Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), Zurich Insurance, Swiss Re SRENH.VX, Scor (SCOR.PA), Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE), US rival RGA (RGA.N) and a bunch of Bermuda-incorporated reinsurers such as Everest Re (RE.N) have been sniffing around Generali US for a while, bankers said.

Hannover Re declined to comment on Generali US but said it was interested in expanding its life and health reinsurance business and was always keeping an eye on the M&A market.

Munich Re, Zurich Financial and Swiss Re declined to comment. Scor, RGA, and Everest were not available for comment. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a newsmaker on Greco, double click on [ID:nL5E8H24AZ] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

PPF BUYOUT

Generali also needs to prepare for the possible acquisition in 2014 of a 49 percent stake in east European joint venture PPF, which could cost at least 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion).

Pressure to raise capital could intensify if a further credit downgrade triggered an early exercise of a put option requiring Generali to buy the stake, said Morgan Stanley in a July research note. Generali didn't confirm this scenario.

Moody's cut Generali to Baa1 in July and might downgrade it further if the macro economic situation deteriorates. S&P said in June it may downgrade Generali because the sudden replacement of its CEO had created uncertainty at a time when strategic challenges demand quick action. [ID:nL5E8H7991]

Meanwhile, Greco will need to expand Generali's positions in high-growth emerging markets, such as Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Asia, bankers and analysts said.

This will not happen without enough funding in place.

Generali could sell other non-core assets in Ireland, Austria and Switzerland, or smaller sub-scale entities, to raise extra funds, said Societe Generale's Franz, although few European players would consider undertaking larger M&A deals while the Solvency II regulations remain uncertain. [ID:nL6E8ID9W7]

The insurer could also offload its 1 percent stake in Russian bank VTB (VTBR.MM), worth about $180m.

A stock exchange listing of its 51 percent stake in the PPF joint venture is also possible, but would require a significant improvement of the IPO market, bankers and analysts said.

A rights issue to fund the buyout of the minority shareholder would be a last resort for Generali, since it has repeatedly ruled out this option. But it could become necessary if adverse market conditions continue and proceeds from disposals fall short of its expectations, they said.

Generali would rather first seek help from foreign investors in Asian or Middle Eastern countries, a banker said.

Clearly there are no easy options but if any executive is well placed to guide Generali through the impasse it could be Greco, who became popular among investors after he successfully grew Allianz (ALVG.DE)-controlled RAS in Italy.

Greco is set to announce a strategic plan in November, though real decisions would likely not be taken until 2013, said a banker familiar with Greco's thinking. "Many things could be done and he is a capable man. That's why I am pretty confident on Generali's future."

($1 = 0.7947 euros)

(Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)

