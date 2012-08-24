The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande presented a united front towards Greece on Thursday, telling Athens it should not expect leeway on its bailout agreement unless it sticks to tough reform targets.

CABINET MEETING ON GROWTH PROPOSALS

Prime Minister Mario Monti's cabinet meets Friday for the first time after the summer break, and will review proposals to boost growth. Industry Minister Corrado Passera will present plans for the transport, energy and infrastructure sectors. Vice Minister for Infrastructure Mario Ciaccia will propose a VAT tax break on infrastructure projects, Italian press has reported.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The head of the Italian bank's Luxembourg unit is being investigated by magistrates for suspected money laundering as part of a tax evasion probe, a legal source with direct knowledge of the case said on Thursday.

* FINMECCANICA

The Eurofighter consortium - which includes EADS, Britain's BAE Systems and Finmeccanica - is preparing a new bid for a contract to supply India with 126 jets, leading German CDU lawmaker Andreas Schockenhoff told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The CEO of telecoms group Wind Maximo Ibarra said he is ready to reach an agreement with Metroweb, several papers reported. Metroweb has plans to build a fibre optic telecom network with private equity F2i, a project that might also involve Telecom Italia.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

The Italian insurers will decide on August 27 when to hold an auction of around 665 million euros ($837 million) worth of shares which went unsold in their combined 2.2 billion-euro capital increases, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The unsold shares will be auctioned in September, La Stampa said, indicating Sept. 3-7 as a possible period.

PRELIOS

U.S. group Fortress and an Italian consortium comprising Massimo Caputi and the Merloni family are the only bidders to buy a stake in real estate company Prelios, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Fortress is ready to stump up 100 million euros via a capital increase, half in cash and half in assets. The Italians are ready to pay 150 million euros in cash, it said.

