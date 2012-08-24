Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
POLIMEX
State-owned industry development agency ARP will aide the
beleaguered Polish builder with a 160 million zloty ($49.24
million) loan, with Polimex's Sefako and Energomontaz Polnoc
units as collateral, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported
without naming its sources.
ZE PAK
The initial public offer of Polish utility ZE PAK may be
worth around 800 million zlotys, which pegs the value of the
whole group at around 1.6 billion, daily Parkiet quoted its
source as saying.
DATA
Polish stats office will publish its monthly retail sales
and unemployment data at 0800 GMT, with
analysts expecting the figures at an 6.9 percent up annually and
12.3 percent, respectively.
HAWE
Polish fibre optic telecoms network operator plans to raise
350 million zlotys ($107.71 million) in a share issue aimed at a
strategic investor to help take over state-owned rival TK
Telecom, Hawe said in a statement on Thursday.
($1 = 3.2494 Polish zlotys)