* Bank to raise $3 billion-$4 billion in offering
* Wants to highlight extent of overseas interests
* LatAm revenues fall, sees Mexico as growth prospect
(Adds more comments from source)
By Lizbeth Salazar
MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 Banco Santander (SAN.MC) is
looking to list its Mexican unit in Mexico and New York on Sept.
25, a source close to the deal told Reuters late on Thursday.
The move is part of Santander's bid to shake off its
association with its struggling home market, allowing it to
remind investors of its international reach and paving the way
for a listing of its British subsidiary next year.
The bank is considering listings in other parts of the world
following its pattern of offerings for units in Brazil and Chile
in recent years, the Mexico-based source said, although he added
he did not have details on the planned British listing.
The euro zone's biggest bank, which has suffered less than
domestic rivals from the economic crisis in Spain because of its
extensive overseas interests, is looking to raise between $3
billion and $4 billion in the offering, Thomson Reuters IFR
reported last week. [ID:nIFR835mg2]
Santander plans to list about 25 percent of its Mexican
unit, which is Mexico's third-largest bank by assets, with just
over 6 percent being sold in Mexico and 18.7 percent
abroad.[ID:nL6E8JG53S]
The date for the listing would only change if market
conditions worsen significantly, particularly in Europe, the
source said.
Roadshows for the deal are set to start shortly, the source
noted. It is too early to talk about pricing, the price range
for the offer is still very wide right now, he added.
Spain accepted a 100 billion euro ($125.83 billion) European
Union rescue to prop up its banks, although Santander is not
expected to need any aid. The bank boasts a higher credit rating
than the Spanish state, which is now inching towards a full
sovereign bailout. [ID:nL6E8JNKXK]
Santander press officers in Madrid were not immediately
available for comment on the listing plans.
The bank upset investors this week when it said it would buy
back some of its subordinated and hybrid debt, just one day
after pricing a senior unsecured issue, ending a six-month debt
freeze in the Spanish banking sector. [ID:nL6E8JNBJ7]
Santander, which saw first-half profits more than halve
after writing down the value of Spanish real estate assets, said
it wanted to improve the management of liabilities and
strengthen its balance sheet.
MEXICAN PROMISE
Santander said in a preliminary prospectus that it saw
Mexico as a good growth prospect due to its sound economic
fundamentals, young population, growing middle class and low
penetration of banking services.
The bank had 841 billion Mexican pesos ($64.10 billion) in
assets and a loan portfolio of 338.9 billion pesos at the end of
June.
Although Santander's geographic reach, particularly in Latin
America, has shielded it from the worst of the Spanish crisis,
revenues have fallen in the region. [ID:nL6E8IQJ1S]
Earnings tumbled at Santander Brazil SANBR.UL (SANB4.SA),
which accounts for over a quarter of group profit. Slowing
economic growth there has resulted in higher credit losses for
the bank. [ID:nL2E8IQ0QY]
Santander's listing will be the third this year on Mexico's
stock exchange, which has in recent years sharply lagged its
larger neighbor Brazil in attracting companies looking for
capital.
Global IPO proceeds plummeted 46 percent in the first half
of this year, as Europe's debt crisis and worries over economic
growth from China to the US have left stock markets choppy and
unpredictable
While some high profile IPOs such as London luxury jeweler
Graff Diamonds' planned Hong Kong float have been canned, others
which went ahead, such as that of Facebook (FB.O), have left a
bad taste in investors' mouths.
Bankers say only those companies with strong balance sheets,
significant growth prospects and stories easy for investors to
understand are being advised to risk testing the waters.
($1=13.12 Mexican pesos)
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Additional reporting by Clare Kane in Madrid and Kylie
MacLellan in London; Writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Fiona
Ortiz, Greg Mahlich and Bernadette Baum)
