MOSCOW Aug 24 Belarus, gradually recovering from economic recession and the aftermath of a steep devaluation of its rouble, is considering issuing new Eurobond, a banking source said on Friday.

Minsk has sent investment banks a request for proposals to participate in the Eurobond placement, the source told Reuters, adding that seemingly there was no rush to strike a deal.

Finance Minister Andrei Kharkovets said in June that the ex-Soviet state was considering a Eurobond in 2013 but there was no need to tap the global debt market this year. [ID:nL5E8HL3TG]

Analysts at Troika Dialog said in a research note on Friday, citing Debtwire reports, that Belarus was preparing to market the Eurobond in the fourth quarter of this year or in the first quarter of 2013.

Belarus consumer prices more than doubled last year after it had to devalue its rouble BYR= by 65 percent against the dollar. Now the state is seeking ways to plug a large current account deficit fuelled by spending by Alexander Lukashenko, president since 1994.

The country managed to avoid a full-scale economic collapse thanks largely to Russia, which provided about $5 billion in loans and investments in exchange for access to key industrial assets such as pipelines pumping Russian gas to Europe.

The new Eurobond -- a bond issued in a foreign currency -- will most likely be used to refinance external debt, analysts at Troika said. Belarus Finance Ministry was not immediately available to comment.

Belarus has two Eurobonds worth a total of $1.8 billion. The bond due in 2015 <0#BY052939470=> traded with a yield of 9.65 percent on Friday while the other one, due in 2018, <0#BY058361623=> traded at 10.3 percent, nearly 50 percent below levels seen a year ago.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Additional reporting by Andrei Makhovsky in Minsk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

