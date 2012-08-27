Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's top software maker posted a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit.
Separately, the group said it signed a letter of intent concerning the purchase of a majority stake in an unnamed Russian software producer, specialising in products for the financial sector. Asseco expects to close the deal in October.
GAS EXCHANGE
Polish power exchange POLPX will be ready to launch a gas exchange by the middle of September, POLPX Chief Executive Ireneusz Lazor told business portal wnp.pl.
