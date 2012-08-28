* ECB chief skips central bank gathering due to heavy
By Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, Aug 28 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi will not attend the annual Jackson Hole
meeting of central bankers at the end of this week due to a
heavy workload as he gears up for a critical policymaking
meeting on Sept. 6.
Draghi had been expected to speak at the Jackson Hole
gathering, but the retreat in the U.S. state of Wyoming falls
just as ECB policymakers are hammering out the details of a new
bond-buying plan aimed at tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
The ECB is being forced to take a greater role in fighting
the euro zone crisis while governments negotiate legal and
political hurdles to coordinating a longer-term response, but
Germany's Bundesbank wants to limit the scope of ECB action.
When asked whether Draghi was no longer planning to attend
the Jackson Hole meeting, an ECB spokesman said: "That's correct
... He has a very heavy workload in the coming days."
None of the ECB's six-member Executive Board, the nucleus of
the broader 23-man Governing Council, will attend the gathering
of top policymakers hosted by the Kansas City Federal Reserve.
However, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann still plans to go,
the German central bank said.
ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday that the
bank's policymakers were still working on operational and
technical details of the bond plan, which is aimed at easing the
crippling borrowing costs facing Spain and Italy.
Weidmann stepped up his opposition to the plan on Sunday,
saying it risked becoming a drug on which governments would get
In an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel, which ran a
headline 'Rebellion of the Bundesbank' on its front page,
Weidmann said the buying programme verged on the ECB taboo of
outright financing of governments.
Asmussen sought to assuage Weidmann's concerns, saying the
new programme would ensure countries whose bonds the ECB buys do
As a member of the Executive Board that runs the ECB's
day-to-day operations, Asmussen belongs to Draghi's inner circle
and is a crucial link man who liaises between the Italian,
Weidmann, and the German government, for whom he used to work.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave her tacit support to
Draghi on a trip to Canada earlier this month and reiterated in
a weekend interview that she believed the ECB's policies were in
line with its mandate to ensure stable prices in the bloc.
HEATED DEBATE
Asmussen did not say on Monday when the ECB would begin
buying bonds but he made clear the plan could go ahead despite
Bundesbank opposition.
Weidmann's predecessor as Bundesbank chief, Axel Weber, quit
last year in protest at the ECB's previous, now dormant bond-buy
plan. Another German ECB heavyweight, Juergen Stark, followed
him out of the door.
Stark launched a fresh broadside on Tuesday.
"The role the ECB appears ready to take on will overburden
the central bank, will allow its independence to be further
eroded by politics," Stark wrote in an opinion piece in German
business daily Handelsblatt.
"And ultimately, the central bank will no longer be able to
fulfil its core task of delivering price stability. There is the
risk of higher inflation - not today, not tomorrow, but in the
medium- to long-term," he said.
The independence of the ECB and the Bundesbank is highly
prized in Germany, where the politicisation of monetary policy
led to hyperinflation in the 1920s - an experience that still
scars the national psyche today.
Policymakers from beyond the euro zone do not share the
Bundesbank's concerns. The United States and the G20 forum has
lobbied for more decisive action for several months.
"The central bank’s job in the euro zone, just as
everywhere, is to provide monetary and financial stability,"
Adam Posen, an American member of the Bank of England's
rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, told CNBC, speaking in a
personal capacity.
"Their mandate is to stop the panic in the sovereign bond
market. Buying and selling ... is what central banks are
supposed to do," he said.
