LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier
de France's (3CIF) came under pressure from Moody's for the
second time in just three months on Tuesday after the rating
agency slashed the implied systemic support from the French
government by three notches.
While 3CIF's Baa1 long-term rating will continue to
incorporate nine notches of systemic support, this is down from
12 notches previously. "The downgrade is based on Moody's
assessment of a rising probability of a run-off scenario for the
CIF banking group and associated transition risks for its
creditors," the rating agency said.
This is the second time Moody's has drawn attention to
3CIF's precarious position. In mid-May, Moody's cut the
standalone bank financial strength rating to E/Caa1 from C/A3,
saying the bank was no longer viable without ongoing financial
support, and adding that 3CIF had only very limited access to
private-sector financing.
It alluded to a possible nationalisation of the bank.
According to covered bond analysts, the market still views a
takeover by Banque Postale solution as the most likely outcome.
"CIF Euromortgage obligations foncieres have continuously
tightened after spiking in May in expectation of a sustainable
solution," said Frank Will, covered bond analyst at RBS.
"Though the longer it takes to find a buyer, the more
impatient rating agencies and investors will become."
However, a run-off scenario may be the only available option
as LBP has its hands full with its involvement in Dexia Credit
Local's restructuring.
"Despite the high likelihood of a transaction materializing
eventually, in Moody's opinion, the probability of a run-off of
CIF's businesses or other solutions has increased," Moody's
said.
A solution to 3CIF's problem will become more pressing in
the coming weeks. According to CIF's 2011 accounts, the issuer
has a EUR1.75bn covered bond maturing in early October. "It will
probably require liquidity assistance from the central bank
absent a long-term solution," Moody's said in its release.
Traders reported some mild selling from real money accounts
in the name. Early on Tuesday, 3CIF's August 2013 FRNs were
33.6bp wider, according to Tradeweb, but within the context of a
very large bid/offer spread at a discount margin of 617.5/537bp
In cash price terms, the bond was quoted at 97.01/97.74.
Later in the session, the bonds pared a fraction of the losses,
with a market of 97.05/97.83. Fixed-rate bonds were also wider,
by 5bp for the 2018s to 16bp for the 2014s.
But despite mounting pressure on the issuer on Tuesday,
Moody's said that a resolution could be just around the corner.
"The rating agency considers that the French authorities are
keen on addressing the current situation shortly, which may
result in 3CIF being acquired by a long-term investor," said
Moody's.
3CIF suspended trading in its covered bonds on May 9 after
its auditor refused to sign off on its accounts, but decided to
hold off from communicating details of its struggles with the
market until Moody's, Fitch and its auditor could confirm
ratings actions and results.
Following the suspension it appointed HSBC as an advisor on
a potential sale in May of this year, but up until now there
have been no takers for the social housing funding business.
Moody's is maintaining its review on 3CIF's ratings, now
with direction uncertain.
"The continuing review on all of 3CIF's ratings with
direction uncertain reflects the current uncertainty about the
future of the bank," Moody's said.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)