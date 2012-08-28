LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France's (3CIF) came under pressure from Moody's for the second time in just three months on Tuesday after the rating agency slashed the implied systemic support from the French government by three notches.

While 3CIF's Baa1 long-term rating will continue to incorporate nine notches of systemic support, this is down from 12 notches previously. "The downgrade is based on Moody's assessment of a rising probability of a run-off scenario for the CIF banking group and associated transition risks for its creditors," the rating agency said.

This is the second time Moody's has drawn attention to 3CIF's precarious position. In mid-May, Moody's cut the standalone bank financial strength rating to E/Caa1 from C/A3, saying the bank was no longer viable without ongoing financial support, and adding that 3CIF had only very limited access to private-sector financing.

It alluded to a possible nationalisation of the bank. According to covered bond analysts, the market still views a takeover by Banque Postale solution as the most likely outcome.

"CIF Euromortgage obligations foncieres have continuously tightened after spiking in May in expectation of a sustainable solution," said Frank Will, covered bond analyst at RBS.

"Though the longer it takes to find a buyer, the more impatient rating agencies and investors will become."

However, a run-off scenario may be the only available option as LBP has its hands full with its involvement in Dexia Credit Local's restructuring.

"Despite the high likelihood of a transaction materializing eventually, in Moody's opinion, the probability of a run-off of CIF's businesses or other solutions has increased," Moody's said.

A solution to 3CIF's problem will become more pressing in the coming weeks. According to CIF's 2011 accounts, the issuer has a EUR1.75bn covered bond maturing in early October. "It will probably require liquidity assistance from the central bank absent a long-term solution," Moody's said in its release.

Traders reported some mild selling from real money accounts in the name. Early on Tuesday, 3CIF's August 2013 FRNs were 33.6bp wider, according to Tradeweb, but within the context of a very large bid/offer spread at a discount margin of 617.5/537bp

In cash price terms, the bond was quoted at 97.01/97.74. Later in the session, the bonds pared a fraction of the losses, with a market of 97.05/97.83. Fixed-rate bonds were also wider, by 5bp for the 2018s to 16bp for the 2014s.

But despite mounting pressure on the issuer on Tuesday, Moody's said that a resolution could be just around the corner.

"The rating agency considers that the French authorities are keen on addressing the current situation shortly, which may result in 3CIF being acquired by a long-term investor," said Moody's.

3CIF suspended trading in its covered bonds on May 9 after its auditor refused to sign off on its accounts, but decided to hold off from communicating details of its struggles with the market until Moody's, Fitch and its auditor could confirm ratings actions and results.

Following the suspension it appointed HSBC as an advisor on a potential sale in May of this year, but up until now there have been no takers for the social housing funding business.

Moody's is maintaining its review on 3CIF's ratings, now with direction uncertain.

"The continuing review on all of 3CIF's ratings with direction uncertain reflects the current uncertainty about the future of the bank," Moody's said. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)