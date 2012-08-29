(For more Reuters dealtalks, click on [DEALTALK/])
* Qtel offered 2.6 dinars/share for remaining Wataniya stake
* Kuwait's sovereign fund has 23.5 pct stake in Wataniya
* Fund yet to decide on its Wataniya stake - source
By Matt Smith and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Aug 29 As Qatar Telecom (Qtel) QTEL.QA
dangles a $2.2 billion bait to persuade minority shareholders in
its Kuwaiti unit Wataniya NMTC.KW to sell out, it knows one
major investor is positioned to frustrate its goal of 100
percent control.
Step forward the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the
sovereign wealth fund whose 23.5 percent stake in Wataniya makes
it the second biggest shareholder and puts it in prime position
to decide the fate of Qtel's offer for the 47.5 percent it does
not already own.
Qtel bought its controlling stake in 2007 but has now
decided to seek full control, capitalising on Wataniya's weak
share price and completing the takeover of a company with
attractive growth prospects in emerging markets such as Algeria
and Tunisia.
Qtel's 2.6 dinars per share offer isn't contingent on the
KIA's acceptance, but its decision may weigh heavily on other
minority shareholders. Equally the KIA must figure out if it's
happy being left with a holding in a company with an
increasingly dominant major shareholder or would be better off
bailing out.
Its decision may have further ramifications, offering
insight into its strategy for a telecoms portfolio which also
includes part of two other Kuwaiti telecom firms, Zain (ZAIN.KW)
and unlisted Viva.
"The KIA is not desperate to earn a slight premium and cash
out. They are long-term investors and this is a national asset.
It will be interesting to see what stand they take," a banker to
the telecoms sector said, declining to be named as he is not
authorised to talk to media.
The $300 billion wealth fund, one of the largest in the
world, has yet to decide to tender its Wataniya stake to the
offer, a source familiar with the matter said earlier this
month. The offer is valid until Oct. 4.
MAXIMUM RETURNS
There is already at least one past example of its thinking.
In 2010, when United Arab Emirates telecom company Etisalat
(ETEL.AD) bid around $12 billion to take control of Zain, the
fund was not willing to sell its holding, a second banking
source said. Etisalat eventually pulled its bid.
Whether or not the KIA stands against the Wataniya offer
remains to be seen.
"At the end of the day, the KIA is a financial investor
looking to generate maximum returns on its investment. The fact
that they were not sellers during the Etisalat bid does not mean
they won't be sellers now," the source said.
For Qtel, which paid $3.2 billion in 2007 for 51 percent of
Wataniya, the logic for a full takeover seems obvious.
Wataniya shares had fallen well below their peak around 3
dinars set in mid 2007 and were well below the targets of some
analysts, who argue that investors were failing to take account
of its revenue growth prospects, high cash flow and low debt.
The shares have caught up with the 2.6 dinar offer price,
rising nearly 18 percent in the last two weeks and more than 30
percent year-to-date. But the offer price is below some
valuations.
Morgan Stanley values the stock at 2.75 dinars, EFG Hermes
at 3.07 dinars and Bahrain-based Securities & Investment Co
(SICO) at 3.06 dinars.
The disconnect is due at least in part to a wider malaise in
Kuwait's stock market, which has been hurt by opaque trading
practices and political tensions that have scuppered a 30
billion dinar ($107 billion) state development plan and scared
off foreign investors.
Yet the undervaluation has given Qtel the chance to become
the first Gulf company to gain full ownership of a listed
telecoms operator in the region, at a possibly knockdown price.
MAIN RISK
"This type of transaction removes one of the main risks in
an acquisition: it's something you control so you're ideally
positioned to evaluate it," said a Dubai-based banker who spoke
on condition of anonymity.
"Buying out minority stakeholders is something the big
European operators did a few years ago. These deals are simpler
and much more likely to create value."
Wataniya had long-term debt of just 98 mln dinars at the end
of 2011 and its net operating cash had grown to 292 mln dinars
from 196 million a year before.
Its revenue will likely grow by between 8 and 9 percent
annually through the next three years, according to Nishit
Lakhotia, telecoms analyst at SICO.
A Wataniya deal would complete a busy few months for Qtel,
which completed a $1.9 billion rights issue in May and agreed in
June to double its stake in Iraq's No. 2 telecoms operator,
Asiacell, to 60 percent for $1.47 billion. [ID:nL5E8H54VM]
There could be further scope for deals.
With subscriber growth stagnating in Gulf telecoms and
margins - and often profits - in retreat due to stiffening
competition and surging use of internet-based phone calls,
industry experts have long called for consolidation in the
sector.
They argue smaller firms should merge with multi-country
operators such as Qtel, Saudi Telecom (7010.SE) and Etisalat
(ETEL.AD) of the United Arab Emirates.
Eight of the 12 listed Gulf operators are ultimately
government-run, and these owners prioritise control over profit
- but Qtel's move could conceivably spark a rethink, as well as
enacting Qatar's investment priorities.
"Qtel is after all only embarking on the strategy of its
state, which is to make targeted opportunistic acquisitions at
attractive valuations and expand its regional and global
presence," the banking source said. "As a target, Wataniya fits
in perfectly with that strategy."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Holmes)
((matt.smith1@thomsonreuters.com)(00971506354039)(Reuters
Messaging: matt.smith1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: QTEL WATANIYA/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.