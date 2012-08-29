Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
PZU.WA
Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer reports a surprising
17-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit thanks to
strong results from investments.
PZU will ask the financial regulator to allow it to hand
back a larger chunk of its earnings to shareholders as dividends
next year, its chief executive tells Parkiet.
PGE
Poland's top utility posts a 12 percent rise in first-half
net profit on Wednesday, helped by the launch of the country's
largest power unit last year.
BOGDANKA
The Polish coal miner posts a near three-fold increase in
its second-quarter net earnings on higher coal output.
LOTOS
The refiner doesn't rule out seeking damages from Talisman,
the Canadian operator of the ill-fated North Sea Yme oil
platform, its chief executive tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
BGZ
The lender may issue shares to allow it to meet the
expectations of financial supervision regarding a higher
percentage of traded shares, its head tells Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna.
BUDGET
The government will receive the 2013 draft budget on
September 6, writes Rzeczpospolita.
