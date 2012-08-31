LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - UniCredit Bank and Raiffeisenbank are expected to issue the Czech Republic's first covered bonds in euros as early as January 2013, market sources in the region have told IFR.

Under the terms of revised bond market legislation, the country's most prominent banks Hypotecni Banka (KBC group), Komercni Banka (Societe Generale group) and Ceska Sporitelna (Erste group), are also likely to tap the secured market for funding.

"All Czech banks active in the mortgage market are going to benefit from these changes," said Martin Glajch, a Prague-based lawyer at Clifford Chance.

"It remains to be seen just how much issuance we will see but I know of two banks that are currently working on deals."

The Czech Bond Act of 2004, which was amended at the beginning of August, will now allow the country's banks to issue covered bonds under English law, a move that will open up the market to foreign investors.

"The changes spell good news for Czech banks that have low volumes of deposits and are therefore looking for external funding," said a Prague-based banker.

The amended act has changed the definition of mortgage-backed securities. The new definition means that Czech banks should be able to issue mortgage-backed securities, within the meaning of the Act on Bonds, not only as Czech-law governed bonds but also as securities governed by foreign law.

Czech banks have been able to issue general law based covered bonds in the country's domestic currency since the introduction of legislation in 1992, although foreign investors have shown little interest in Czech crown denominated deals.

The amended law will also streamline the issuing process as it eliminates the need for Czech National Bank to approve the terms and conditions of bonds.

"Since the CNB will no longer be involved in bonds placed privately, any company or even individual may find such private placements an attractive alternative to traditional bank financing," Clifford Chance said in a research note.

Under the terms of the country's covered bond legislation, cover assets require a loan-to-value (LTV) limit of 70% for commercial and residential mortgage loans. All properties securing the mortgage loans have to be located within European Economic Area countries.

LOWERS COSTS

The changes to the country's covered bond law are expected to reduce the transaction costs and administrative burden.

This, according to Clifford Chance, is good news for bond issuers as the country's mortgage market is growing at a rapid pace.

According to Reuters, the number of mortgages provided by Czech banks rose by 40% in 2011, which confounded fears that credit in emerging Europe would dry up due to the crisis in the neighbouring eurozone.

Since the eurozone crisis began, Czech covered bond issuers have sold as much as EUR1bn-equivalent between 2008 and 2010 in Czech crowns, according to data from the European Covered Bond Council.

With the introduction of euro-denominated covered bonds, bankers say borrowers such as UniCredit will be able to access liquidity through the Czech market which may prove to be more economical than other funding avenues.

However, bankers and lawyers focused on the region say that it is likely to take at least two months for Czech banks to get their mortgage cover pools in order and obtain ratings, and then, and only then, will they be in a position to sell the country's euro debut.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)