LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - UniCredit Bank and Raiffeisenbank are
expected to issue the Czech Republic's first covered bonds in
euros as early as January 2013, market sources in the region
have told IFR.
Under the terms of revised bond market legislation, the
country's most prominent banks Hypotecni Banka (KBC group),
Komercni Banka (Societe Generale group) and Ceska Sporitelna
(Erste group), are also likely to tap the secured market for
funding.
"All Czech banks active in the mortgage market are going to
benefit from these changes," said Martin Glajch, a Prague-based
lawyer at Clifford Chance.
"It remains to be seen just how much issuance we will see
but I know of two banks that are currently working on deals."
The Czech Bond Act of 2004, which was amended at the
beginning of August, will now allow the country's banks to issue
covered bonds under English law, a move that will open up the
market to foreign investors.
"The changes spell good news for Czech banks that have low
volumes of deposits and are therefore looking for external
funding," said a Prague-based banker.
The amended act has changed the definition of
mortgage-backed securities. The new definition means that Czech
banks should be able to issue mortgage-backed securities, within
the meaning of the Act on Bonds, not only as Czech-law governed
bonds but also as securities governed by foreign law.
Czech banks have been able to issue general law based
covered bonds in the country's domestic currency since the
introduction of legislation in 1992, although foreign investors
have shown little interest in Czech crown denominated deals.
The amended law will also streamline the issuing process as
it eliminates the need for Czech National Bank to approve the
terms and conditions of bonds.
"Since the CNB will no longer be involved in bonds placed
privately, any company or even individual may find such private
placements an attractive alternative to traditional bank
financing," Clifford Chance said in a research note.
Under the terms of the country's covered bond legislation,
cover assets require a loan-to-value (LTV) limit of 70% for
commercial and residential mortgage loans. All properties
securing the mortgage loans have to be located within European
Economic Area countries.
LOWERS COSTS
The changes to the country's covered bond law are expected
to reduce the transaction costs and administrative burden.
This, according to Clifford Chance, is good news for bond
issuers as the country's mortgage market is growing at a rapid
pace.
According to Reuters, the number of mortgages provided by
Czech banks rose by 40% in 2011, which confounded fears that
credit in emerging Europe would dry up due to the crisis in the
neighbouring eurozone.
Since the eurozone crisis began, Czech covered bond issuers
have sold as much as EUR1bn-equivalent between 2008 and 2010 in
Czech crowns, according to data from the European Covered Bond
Council.
With the introduction of euro-denominated covered bonds,
bankers say borrowers such as UniCredit will be able to access
liquidity through the Czech market which may prove to be more
economical than other funding avenues.
However, bankers and lawyers focused on the region say that
it is likely to take at least two months for Czech banks to get
their mortgage cover pools in order and obtain ratings, and
then, and only then, will they be in a position to sell the
country's euro debut.
