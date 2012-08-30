The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The euro zone has an "absolute political will" to stabilise the single currency, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after talks with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao in Beijing.

China's Premier Wen Jiabao said on Thursday he is confident the crisis-stricken euro zone can survive its nagging debt crisis, but warned that conditions remained difficult for the world economy.

Italy's Industry minister Corrado Passera called for cooperation between businesses and unions to promote growth in Italy. In an interview with La Stampa newspaper, Passera said he would not renounce to the possibility of continuing his government experience if this materialised.

ITALIAN DEBT AUCTIONS

The Italian Treasury is to sell 3-4 billion euros of new 10-year BTPs, 1.75-2.5 billion euros of five-year BTPs and 0.5-1.0 billion euros of CCTeus. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Up-market Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo expects "significant" sales growth in 2012 despite weaker consumption in part of China, confirming the strength of global luxury players despite financial turmoil.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Italian insurer Unipol said on Wednesday it was interested in buying share rights of peer Fondiaria-SAI that went unsold in a recent cash call for up to 4.9 percent of Fondiaria's capital.

IMPREGILO

Pietro Salini, who has become the new chief executive of Italian construction group Impregilo after a bitter battle with the rival Gavio family, said the group plans to distribute a "jumbo dividend" after the sale of non-core assets.

MERIDIANA Loss-making Italian airline Meridiana-Air Italy accused low-cost giant Ryanair on Wednesday of "unfair competition," axing two local flights to the Southern Italian city of Bari in protest.

* MEDIOBANCA

Chief Executive Alberto Nagel is working on a business plan that would include a gradual reduction of the bank's stakes in publisher RCS, insurer Generali and phone company Telecom Italia, Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Thursday without citing its sources.

* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

The binding offers for the group's TV channel La7 are expected by Sept. 24, La Repubblica wrote on Thursday.