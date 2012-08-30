LONDON Aug 30 Barclays (BARC.L) said on Thursday it has appointed its retail and business banking head Antony Jenkins as its new chief executive, after former boss Bob Diamond resigned in July following a rate rigging scandal.

Jenkins was long seen as a strong candidate and a frontrunner for the job, although he lacks investment banking experience.

Barclays also appointed a new chairman in the wake of the scandal, industry veteran David Walker, who will succeed Marcus Agius in November.

"It was clear that Antony was the outstanding choice. His track record, familiarity with the group and vision for the future are all highly compelling," Walker said.

