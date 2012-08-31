Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland's finance ministry releases debt supply for September at around 1300 GMT.

ASSECO

According to the Public Procurement Office, Poland's social insurer ZUS infringed the law by granting Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland a 652-million zloty ($194 million) contract for its IT system, Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

ARP IPO

State-owned industrial development agency ARP, which holds assets worth 5 billion zlotys and is set to aid the ailing construction sector, may be floated on the Warsaw bourse next year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed sources.

PKN ORLEN

The sum of the refining margin and the Ural-Brent differential at Poland's No.1 refiner came in lower in August than in July, when it reached $7.9 per barrel, PKN's chief economist Adam Czyzewski told daily Rzeczpospolita.

POLIMEX

The beleagured builder may raise capital and report provisions valued at 100-500 million zlotys when it reports its first-half earnings later on Friday, Puls Biznesu daily quoted its sources as saying.

RHODIA

The French chemicals group may build a 300-million zlotys plant for the car industry in the Polish city of Wloclawek, daily Puls Biznesu said quoting an unnamed source.

