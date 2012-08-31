Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's finance ministry releases debt supply for September
at around 1300 GMT.
ASSECO
According to the Public Procurement Office, Poland's social
insurer ZUS infringed the law by granting Eastern Europe's top
software maker Asseco Poland a 652-million zloty ($194
million) contract for its IT system, Gazeta Wyborcza reported.
ARP IPO
State-owned industrial development agency ARP, which holds
assets worth 5 billion zlotys and is set to aid the ailing
construction sector, may be floated on the Warsaw bourse next
year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed sources.
PKN ORLEN
The sum of the refining margin and the Ural-Brent
differential at Poland's No.1 refiner came in lower in August
than in July, when it reached $7.9 per barrel, PKN's chief
economist Adam Czyzewski told daily Rzeczpospolita.
POLIMEX
The beleagured builder may raise capital and report
provisions valued at 100-500 million zlotys when it reports its
first-half earnings later on Friday, Puls Biznesu daily quoted
its sources as saying.
RHODIA
The French chemicals group may build a 300-million zlotys
plant for the car industry in the Polish city of Wloclawek,
daily Puls Biznesu said quoting an unnamed source.
($1 = 3.3627 Polish zlotys)