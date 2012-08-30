BERLIN Aug 31 Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann considered resigning several times because of his opposition to a new bond-buying plan by the European Central Bank but was persuaded by the German government to stay, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

Citing financial sources, Bild newspaper said Weidmann had mentioned his possible resignation to a small circle of people at the very top of the Bundesbank, but the government had urged him to stay.

The Bundesbank was not immediately available for comment.

Bild said Weidmann had decided against standing down for now and wanted to fight against the planned bond-buying programme at the ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting.

Sources said he felt he could contribute more this way to stability in the euro zone and to upholding the independence of the ECB.

ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to detail the new bond-buying plan to lower the borrowing costs facing Spain and Italy, after the Sept. 6 meeting.

Draghi wrote in an opinion piece in Die Zeit newspaper on Wednesday that the ECB must employ "exceptional measures" at times to fulfil its mandate of delivering stable prices.

Earlier Weidmann had told Der Spiegel magazine that the bond-buying plan verged on the bank's taboo against outright financing of governments.

Juergen Stark, a former ECB chief economist, piled on the German resistance in another newspaper interview on Tuesday, saying the ECB's policy course meant it was being politicised and would ultimately no longer be able to deliver stable prices.

Weidmann's predecessor as Bundesbank chief, Axel Weber, quit last year in protest at the ECB's previous, now dormant bond-buy plan. Stark followed him out of the door.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Additional reporting by Andreas Framke in Frankfurt; Editing by Michael Roddy)

((alexandra.hudson@thomsonreuters.com)(49 30 2888 5217)(Reuters Messaging: alexandra.hudson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EUROZONE ECB/WEIDMANN

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.