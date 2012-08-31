* Langeled pipeline flows down to 20 mcm
* Maintenance to affect flows to Belgium
OSLO Aug 31 Norwegian gas flows to Britain fell
on Friday morning, but rose to France, while remaining steady to
Germany and Belgium.
Total deliveries to Europe, including the UK, were down by
7.9 million cubic metres (mcm) to 231.6 mcm per day at 0700 GMT
from Thursday's average of 239.5 mcm, data from gas system
operator Gassco showed.
Flows through the Langeled pipeline to Britain, Europe's
most traded gas market, dropped by 13.6 mcm to 20.2 mcm, putting
total deliveries to the UK at 23.2 mcm.
Deliveries through the Vesterled pipeline, which brings gas
to St. Fergus terminal, have resumed after interruption on
Thursday.
Exports to France rose by 5.1 mcm to 44.8 mcm as more gas
was likely rerouted from Britain through the Sleipner hub in the
North Sea.
Combined deliveries to Germany and Netherlands remained
stable at 128.8 mcm afer falling on Thursday due to inspection
of Norpipe pipeline.
Flows to Belgium were also steady at 34.8 mcm, but they are
to stop from September 3 until September 5 due to maintenance at
Zeebrugge terminal.
That could result in more gas sent to Britain through the
Langeled pipeline, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
said.
Gas production from the Norwegian continental shelf has
already been reduced by about 68 mcm due to partial maintenance
at the 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant and some
gas fields.
Here are the last spot price settlements on August 30:
NBP: 56.2 p/th (24.2 euros/MWh)
NCG: 25.0 euros MWh
TTF: 24.9 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.7 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 25.0 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 24.8 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)