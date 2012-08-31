By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS Aug 31 The European Commission intends
to propose the creation of an agency to wind down problem
lenders, the EU's top regulatory official said on Friday,
outlining plans to grant the European Central Bank sweeping
powers to monitor all euro zone banks.
In remarks emailed to Reuters, Michel Barnier addressed one
of the most contentious points in dealing with the financial
crisis - how to close down laggard banks.
This issue is central to his blueprint for a so-called
banking union. But such decisions are usually left to national
governments, who have to shoulder the cost. The creation of a
central agency might change that.
"I intend to propose further steps later on building on the
common supervision," Barnier, the European Commissioner in
charge of financial regulation, said.
"It is clear to me that we need to create a European
resolution authority separate from the supervisor, as part of my
commitment to make sure that banks themselves and not taxpayers
pay for failing banks."
It is unlikely that a resolution agency would have a remit
to close banks outside the euro zone as this would be opposed by
countries such as Britain, which has said it will not take part
in a banking union.
The blueprint for a banking union, which is due to be
finalised by the EU's executive and announced in mid-September,
is intended to forge a unified front among euro zone countries
in tackling a five-year banking crisis.
The plan also envisages handing powers of supervision to the
ECB. This would unlock the possibility of direct aid to banks
from the euro zone's permanent rescue scheme, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM), although it is not clear if and when
countries such as Spain would benefit.
"It is crucial that we raise responsibility for banking
supervision in the Euro area to the ECB," Barnier said.
"And it is essential that the ECB gets supervisory powers
for all matters related to financial stability for all banks in
the euro area."
Barnier's blueprint would rob national supervisors of much
of their authority, leaving them with routine tasks, such as
consumer protection. But euro zone countries must approve the
proposal before it becomes law.
Some central bankers are worried that giving the ECB too
much responsibility for supervising banks might prove
unmanageable and backfire later, hurting its image if it fails
to spot problems and take action.
Separating the resolution authority, responsible for winding
up troubled banks, from the supervisor, the ECB, could address
this. Some central bankers would like to see any winding down of
banks carried out under the umbrella of the ESM.
"Resolution powers will remain with national authorities
until the creation of a single European body for that purpose,"
said one EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "The
ECB will have the powers to detect risks to viability."
Countries may be reluctant to surrender this authority, as
they will deal directly with the fallout of any bank closure,
including having to pay for at least some of its costs.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)
