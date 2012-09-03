Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
PMI
Manufacturing sector PMI data for August is due at 0700 GMT.
Analysts expect the sector to have contracted again, with the
index falling to 48.95 points.
GROWTH IN CEE
Poland will remain Central and Eastern Europe's fastest
growing economy, but achieving this will require more effort
than in the first wave of the economic crisis, chief economist
at European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Eric
Berglof, told daily Rzeczpospolita.
POLIMEX
Troubled Polish builder Polimex plans to issue
shares worth some 500 million zlotys ($150.68 million) to cover
its current funding needs, the company's chief executive, Robert
Oppenheim, said on Friday.
PBG
Beleaguered Polish builder PBG posted a 1.7
billion zlotys ($512 million) net loss in the first half of 2012
after writing down the value of its assets due to ongoing
problems with liquidity, it said on Saturday.
PETROLINVEST
Oil exploration firm Petrolinvest is considering
the sale of its units EcoEnergy, Silurian and Wisent, some of
which hold shale gas exploration licences in Poland,
Rzeczpospolita reported on Saturday without citing its sources.
PSE-OPERATOR
Poland's PSE-Operator and the Swedish National Grid (SVK)
said on Friday they had completed their acquisition of full
control of the 600 megawatt SwePol power link.
