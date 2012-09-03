The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
*CAMPARI
The Italian drinks company Campari said Monday it will buy
Jamaican rum maker Lascelles de Mercado & Co,
strengthening its most profitable business segment, in a public
tender offer for $414.7 million.
ENI
State-owned holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is
ready to sell a 3.4 percent stake in oil and gas group Eni in
the second half of September, Il Sole-24 Ore reported on Sunday.
Banks Mediobanca, UniCredit and JP Morgan have been mandated to
sell the stake on the market, the paper said. The stake is worth
2.2 billion euros at current market prices.
*CAMFIN, PIRELLI
Gruppo Partecipazioni Industriali, the holding company
through which Marco Tronchetti Provera controls tyremaker
Pirelli, has called a board meeting for the end of this week, Il
Messaggero reported Saturday citing bank sources. Tronchetti
Provera and second-largest Gruppo Partecipazioni Industriali
shareholder Vittorio Malacalza are expected to decide to
dissolve their partnership in the wake of the meeting, the paper
reported. Tronchetti and his main investor Malacalza have had a
falling out over Tronchetti's plans to issue a convertible bond
to raise money to pay back 136 million euros owned by another
Tronchetti holding company, Camfin, to a group of banks. Both
parties have filed complaints to stock market regulator Consob.
Malacalza is not in favor of the bond issue, which is expected
to take place by October 20, the paper reported.
The Malacalza family will make a statement on Monday after
the market shuts to explain why it prefers a capital increase
over a bond issue, Il Giornale reported Monday without citing
sources.
