By Edward Hadas

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When you are in a hole, stop digging. That proverb nicely summarises Andy Haldane’s argument against the last quarter-century’s trend towards ever more complex financial regulation. The Bank of England’s Executive Director for Financial Stability persuasively made his case last week at the annual Jackson Hole conference of central bankers.

Haldane’s presentation includes fancy statistical analysis and interesting studies of human behaviour, not to mention the witty image of a hubristic “Tower of Basel” of bank capital standards. The essence of his thesis is captured in a simple comparison: the first Basel standards on bank capital took 30 pages, the second 347, but the earlier, simpler measures of leverage proved much more accurate indicators of failure than the elaborations.

Basel III, at 616 pages, is unlikely to help, because simple rules work better than complicated ones in many areas of life when systems themselves are complex and uncertain. Financial regulation continues to go in the wrong direction.

Haldane’s insights would have been most helpful when the foundations for the Tower of Basel were first dug. They would have prevented a great waste of skilled but pointless regulatory labour. In 1980, there were 11,000 regulated employees in the UK for every regulatory employee. In 2011 that ratio had dropped to 300.

There was another opportunity in the midst of the 2008-9 crisis, when central bankers and politicians were determined to reshape the financial system, and bankers were too weak to resist. That fervour has since faded. Banks are now basically comfortable with regulations they can dance around, politicians have other concerns and regulators won’t be volunteering to abandon their jobs as pointless.

By the standards of conventional regulatory wisdom, Haldane is probably too much of an extremist to be taken seriously, despite his key job as a pillar of the world’s financial establishment. As a dreamer, though, he could go further. Finance would be much safer if financiers and regulators worked with simple rules that were based on a shared and modest vision of the purpose and limits of financial activity. In this trade, greed is at least as dangerous as intellectual arrogance.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The paper “The Dog and the Frisbee” by Andrew G. Haldane, Executive Director for Financial Stability and member of the Financial Policy Committee, and Vasileios Madouros, Economist, Bank of England was presented at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s 36th economic policy symposium, “The Changing Policy Landscape” in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Aug. 31, 2012.

