Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
LUX-MED
Several insurers are interested in bidding for the Polish
health care provider, including PZU, Bupa , Vienna
Insurance Group and Generali, writes
Dziennik.
DEFICIT
The first budget draft for next year sees the 2013 deficit
at 35.6 billion zlotys ($10.7 billion), writes Gazeta Wyborcza.
SWITCH TENDER
Poland's finance ministry will give details of a switch
tender due on Thursday.
($1 = 3.3627 Polish zlotys)
($1 = 3.3303 Polish zlotys)