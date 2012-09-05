Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
INTEREST RATES
The central bank will announce its monthly decision on
interest rates. It is expected to keep the base rate unchanged
for now at 4.75 percent, but may hint at future cuts at its news
conference.
BUDGET
Poland's government approved a draft budget for 2013,
envisaging the central budget deficit at 35.6 billion zlotys
($10.7 billion) and the country's economic growth at 2.2
percent, the government's press office said late on Tuesday.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer says its recently acquired
Canadian unit Quadra FNX had returned to profit after the first
seven months of the year.
NUCLEAR POWER
Poland's top three utilities and KGHM will agree to share
the cost of building the country's first nuclear power station,
estimated at 30 billion to 50 billion zlotys ($9-15 billion).
POLPX
Poland's power exchange plans to raise trading volumes above
100 percent of the country's total power consumption by 2015
from around 80 percent in 2011, its top executive tells Puls
Biznesu.
PETROLINVEST
The exploration company has no plans to sell its shale gas
assets in Poland, its chief executive says, denying a newspaper
report it was considering such a move.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.3627 Polish zlotys)
($1 = 3.3303 Polish zlotys)