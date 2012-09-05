(Adds press digest)

ROMANIA EUROBOND

Romania drew good demand at a tap issue of a 10-year Eurobond on Tuesday, padding its financing buffer and benefiting from investor interest in higher-yielding Central European paper as returns on core European debt have diminished.

JULY PPI DATA

Romanian industrial producer prices rose 5.7 percent on the year in July and 1 percent from the previous month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

WAGES

Net average wages in Romania rose by 5.8 percent on the year to 1,556 lei ($440) in July and edged 0.3 percent higher from the previous month, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Tuesday.

ROMANIA GOVT SUPPORT SLIPS BUT SET TO WIN ELECTION

Romania's leftist government has lost support following its failed attempt to impeach the country's president but would still win an outright majority in a parliamentary election later this year, an opinion poll suggested on Tuesday.

BUDGET DEFICIT

Romania ran a consolidated budget deficit of 1.2 percent of gross domestic product in the first eight months of 2012, Ziarul Financiar quoted government sources as saying citing preliminary data. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

CEE MARKETS

Poland's 5-year bond yields hit an all-time low on Tuesday ahead of a Polish central bank meeting that could give clues on how soon borrowing costs may be cut to stimulate a slowing economy.

Currencies across the central European region were little changed and traders said activity was subdued before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to unveil details of a long-awaited bond-buying scheme to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

TRANSGAZ

Rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the long-term foreign and local currency ratings of Romanian state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz to BB from BB+, saying "continued regulatory uncertainty and high ongoing dividend payments could weaken the group's financial risk profile".

WIND ENERGY

Romania could have up to 3,200 MW of wind energy installed by the end of 2014 -- from the current 1,390 MW -- barring a deterioration of the euro zone debt crisis or changes in Romania's legislation, a study estimated.

