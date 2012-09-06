Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
ALIOR BANK
Private equity funds Blackstone, CVC, Apex
and Apollo may be interested in bidding for the Polish bank,
writes Puls Biznesu.
DEFICIT AND RATES
Poland drops its long-held deficit-cutting target on
Wednesday, in the clearest acknowledgement yet from the
government that the slump in the euro zone is finally catching
up with central Europe's biggest economy.
But the decision to loosen deficit discipline was tempered
by the central bank, which left interest rates unchanged despite
growing calls for a cut to try to revive spluttering growth.
NUCLEAR POWER
Poland's top three utilities and copper miner KGHM
will share the estimated 30- to 50 billion zloty ($9-15 billion)
cost of building the country's first nuclear power station under
a deal signed on Wednesday.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer plans to pay out a dividend of
around 30 percent of its 2012 net profit.
GAZ-SYSTEM
Poland's gas network operator Gaz-System will decide on
building a 5-billion cubic metre (bcm) gas link with Slovakia
next year,.
