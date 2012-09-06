(Adding)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
EURO ZONE
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi faces the most
decisive moment of his presidency on Thursday when he tries to
heal divisions among policymakers and deliver on his promise to
save the euro.
Investors want to hear how the ECB will start a new
bond-buying programme to help bring down the borrowing costs of
Spain and Italy, after disagreements on the Governing Council
over the plan were played out in public last week.
GENERALI
The insurer has renegotiated the sale of a controlling stake
in Israeli insurer Migdal for 705 million euros against 835
million euros previously.
MEDIOBANCA
The top Italian investment bank said its board was
confidently awaiting the outcome of a judicial probe into its
Chief Executive Alberto Nagel, who remains at the helm. Nagel,
who is being probed for having allegedly blocked regulatory
oversight during the merger, outlined his handling of a
controversial insurance merger on Wednesday.
PIRELLI,
The Italian tyremaker Pirelli's controlling shareholder GPI
said in a statement on Wednesday it may consider a capital
increase of 45 million euros, which it needs to repay around 41
million euros of bank debt expiring in November 2012.
LUXOTTICA
The Italian eyewear maker's controlling shareholder Leonardo
Del Vecchio sold up to 7 percent of the company in order to
increase its market liquidity, said Del Vecchio's holding
company Delfin.
The sale is worth around 900 million euros.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher said on Wednesday it has finalised the sale of
its French unit Flammarion to France's Madrigall, which controls
Gallimard, for 239 million euros.
* GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO, NEWS CORP
News Corp's Italian pay television company Sky Italia is in
talks with Italian publisher Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso for a
partnership in digital television, MF reported on Thursday
citing "authoritative advertising sources." Both players want to
take advantage of competitor Mediaset's restructuring,
the article said. Sky Italia's pay television business is
unlikely to grow much further in Italy, said MF.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Talks between the Italian phone company to spin off and sell
its phone network to state owned holding CdP continue, with CdP
naming Deutsche Bank as an advisor to value the network, Il
Messaggero reported Thursday. Telecom values its network at 16
billion euros, while CdP believes it to be worth 9 billion
euros, the paper said. Telecom Italia Chief Executive Franco
Bernabe could inform the board on his progress on September 13,
the paper said.
Main currency report:...............................