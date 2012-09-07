Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FX RESERVES

Poland's central bank releases FX reserves data for August at 1200 GMT.

POLIMEX

Troubled Polish builder won a lifeline loan from state-owned development agency ARP, lifting the company's shares on Thursday.

PGE

Poland's top utility warned that further delays in carrying out its 11.6 billion zloty ($3.6 billion) investment in the construction of power units in Opole could result in a chain reaction hitting the whole economy, Puls Biznesu daily quoted PGE CEO.

TARNOW AND PULAWY

Polish treasury minister, who oversees state assets, urged the two state-controlled chemical companies to come up with a consolidation plan until the end of the month, Parkiet daily reported.

