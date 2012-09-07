Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
FX RESERVES
Poland's central bank releases FX reserves data for August
at 1200 GMT.
POLIMEX
Troubled Polish builder won a lifeline loan from state-owned
development agency ARP, lifting the company's shares on
Thursday.
PGE
Poland's top utility warned that further delays in carrying
out its 11.6 billion zloty ($3.6 billion) investment in the
construction of power units in Opole could result in a chain
reaction hitting the whole economy, Puls Biznesu daily quoted
PGE CEO.
TARNOW AND PULAWY
Polish treasury minister, who oversees state assets, urged
the two state-controlled chemical companies to come up with a
consolidation plan until the end of the month, Parkiet daily
reported.
($1 = 3.2609 Polish zlotys)