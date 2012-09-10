Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKP

Polish state-owned railway operator PKP may float its cargo freight unit PKP Cargo on the Warsaw bourse and will present its new sale plan this month, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming its sources.

BANCO SANTANDER

The Spanish lender plans to lay off 550 employees out of the current 800-strong staff at its Polish financial intermediary Zagiel, daily Puls Biznesu quoted Zagiel's chief Pawel Radzieciak.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Joanna Kluzik-Rostkowska may become a deputy finance minister and oversee matters related to the labour market, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported. Kluzik-Rostkowska was labour minister in the conservative administration. She later switched parties and joined the centre-right Civic Platform.

