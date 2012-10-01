LONDON Oct 1 Threadneedle Investments, one of
the 25 largest shareholders in Xstrata, said on Monday
it remains firmly opposed to the recommended merger with trader
Glencore, which it says gives away the miner's future
earnings "on the cheap".
In a letter sent to the board of Xstrata, Iain Richards,
head of governance and responsible investment at Threadneedle,
described the process through which the deal has emerged and
evolved as "deeply disappointing", and making "no sense" for its
clients.
"The apparent target fixation on doing a deal has, to our
minds, been at the expense of proper consideration being given
to the quality and value imbedded in Xstrata and its good
prospects as a stand-alone business," Richards said.
"No one should be in any doubt that this is effectively seen
as a takeover, which will ultimately see a significant change in
culture, leadership, quality and risk profile for Xstrata
shareholders. The benefits of doing this deal seem heavily
weighted in favour of Glencore, which clearly needs this far
more than Xstrata does."
Xstrata gave its long-awaited blessing to Glencore's $33
billion bid on Monday, bowing to investor pressure by revising
the deal's structure to ensure a controversial plan to retain
the miner's top managers does not scupper the tie-up.