LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - Price talk on the Czech Republic's tap of the 3.875% May 2022 bond has been set at mid-swaps plus 120bp area, the tight end of the plus 120bp-125bp initial marketing range.

Barclays, Ceska (Erste), SG CIB and UniCredit have gathered indications of interest of more than EUR1bn for the deal, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Julian Baker)