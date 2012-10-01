By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI Oct 1 Price cuts helped Japan's Sony
Corp. (6758.T) become the No. 4 smartphone maker in key European
markets in July-September, overtaking Nokia NOK1V.HE and
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion RIM.TO, market research
firm Kantar said on Monday.
Sony still trailed Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), Apple
(AAPL.O) and HTC (2498.TW) in the five largest European markets
Kantar tracks in the 12 weeks to early September.
"Sony has dropped prices a lot over the last six months,"
said Kantar analyst Dominic Sunnebo, noting that the average
retail price of a Sony smartphone is less than half that of
market leader Samsung Electronics.
Sunnebo said Sony, which bought Ericsson (ERICb.ST) out of a
joint venture earlier this year, also benefited from its brand
strength in France and Germany and its historic presence in the
market. Consumers upgrading to smartphones often stick with the
same vendor.
Cheaper models such as Nokia's Lumia 610 meanwhile helped
Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Windows Phone platform to gain traction in
the smartphone operating system (OS) market, Kantar said.
"Windows is making steady progress in the big European
economies and is now challenging BlackBerry for third spot in
the European OS league," said Sunnebo. With a new version of
Windows Phone coming out this quarter, it is highly likely that
Microsoft's platform will overtake RIM's this year, he added.
Google's (GOOG.O) Android is the leading platform in key
European markets, where it controls shares ranging from 59
percent of the market in Italy to 84 percent in Spain.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)
((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com)(+358 40840 6235))
Keywords: CELLPHONES EUROPE/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.